New HBRC member Hinerangi Price is leading The call to Take Action for our Environment.

This year, Hawke's Bay Regional Council is putting a challenge out to all secondary schools in the region.

The call to Take Action for our Environment is being driven by the newest member of the environmental education team at the Regional Council, Hinerangi Price.

The regional council is laying down a wero, or challenge, to all Hawke's Bay secondary schools to plan and implement an environmental initiative that supports their school setting. The top three winning schools will share a prize pool of $2000.

To see an outline of the project criteria and to register your school visit hbrc.govt.nz, search: #secondary.

Hinerangi is in a new role with a focus on motivating and educating our young environmental kaitiaki. Some of the tools she uses are education programmes, resources, partnerships, and events. Environmental education for Hawke's Bay secondary schools is about education opportunities in, about, and for the environment, she says.

"Our aim is to ignite sustainable behaviours, through personal and collective action for climate change, and to encourage innovation."

With a secondary school teaching background, Hinerangi grew up in Hawke's Bay and is now bringing up her own whānau in this region.

"Being able to enjoy the outdoor spaces and all that Hawke's Bay has to offer is a blessing and I am grateful to work in environmental education for Hawke's Bay Regional Council," she says.

"One of my goals here is to create opportunities to experience nature in the outdoors, understand conservation and environmental issues, and develop knowledge and skills to defend, protect, conserve, and restore te taiao – the environment. I am looking forward to supporting our secondary school teachers and students."

For more information on the Regional Council's environmental challenge, contact Hinerangi Price hinerangi.price@hbrc.govt.nz or on 06 835 9200.