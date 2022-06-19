HBHS head off NBHS in local rugby derby

Hastings Boys' High School defeated Napier Boys' High School 25-14 at home in their Super 8 1st XV derby match-up on Saturday afternoon.
A pair of early tries scored within minutes of each other put Hastings on the front foot and they took a 20-7 lead by halftime.
Napier's first loss in three games leaves them third in the table, while Hastings are off the mark in sixth following their opening 13-12 loss away at Palmerston North Boys' High School last week.
In the Central North Island 1st XV competition, St John's College (0-82 to St John's Hamilton at home) and Lindisfarne (43-7 to Feilding High School in Feilding), both suffered big losses on Saturday and are at the bottom of the ladder, with one win between them.