HBHS head off NBHS in local rugby derby

The annual clash of Hawke's Bay's secondary school rugby giants draws a good crowd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings Boys' High School defeated Napier Boys' High School 25-14 at home in their Super 8 1st XV derby match-up on Saturday afternoon.

A pair of early tries scored within minutes of each other put Hastings on the front foot and they took a 20-7 lead by halftime.

Napier's first loss in three games leaves them third in the table, while Hastings are off the mark in sixth following their opening 13-12 loss away at Palmerston North Boys' High School last week.

In the Central North Island 1st XV competition, St John's College (0-82 to St John's Hamilton at home) and Lindisfarne (43-7 to Feilding High School in Feilding), both suffered big losses on Saturday and are at the bottom of the ladder, with one win between them.

NBHS winger CJ Mienie fires the ball on in the face of incoming HBHS defence. Photo / Paul Taylor