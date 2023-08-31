Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

HB-owned Call Me Jack transformed into successful jumper

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read
Call Me Jack’s Hawke’s Bay part-owner and breeder Tim Symes looks on as strapper and former top jockey Jim Walker discusses the horse’s win with successful jockey Dean Parker after his triumph in the maiden steeplechase at Waverley last week.

Call Me Jack’s Hawke’s Bay part-owner and breeder Tim Symes looks on as strapper and former top jockey Jim Walker discusses the horse’s win with successful jockey Dean Parker after his triumph in the maiden steeplechase at Waverley last week.

Whanganui trainer Kevin Myers showed why he is regarded as one of the best conditioners of jumpers in the country when he got the Hastings-owned-and-trained Call Me Jack to improve more than 20 lengths in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today