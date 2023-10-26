Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer. Photo / Napier Courier

OPINION

As our pollen levels increase at this time of year, so does the number of people suffering from hayfever.

Allergies affect one in five of us and range from being a nuisance to having a significant impact on quality of life, with persistent symptoms affecting sleep, mood, concentration and behaviour.

For mild symptoms, try taking an antihistamine, either in a nasal spray or a tablet. Use them regularly or just when required, as both are quick to work.

For moderate to severe allergies, add in an intra-nasal corticosteroid spray (INCS), as they are more effective for controlling sneezing, itching and congestion. These include Beconase, Becloclear, Flixonase, and Dymista.

Over the season, the body may become more sensitive to allergens so reacts more, causing symptoms even when there are fewer allergens present.

Evidence suggests that an INCS suppresses this process, so are best used early (even two weeks before) and continuously through the pollen season.

They do take one to three weeks to reach their maximum effect and need to be sprayed using a crossover method - right hand into the left nostril and vice versa.

Other treatment options include saline nasal sprays to improve symptoms and reduce the amount of medicine required. Decongestant sprays may be used short-term if congestion is significant, and antihistamine eye drops added in if the eyes are itchy or watery.

Making changes in your lifestyle may also reduce your symptoms, try to:

Find out what you are allergic to and avoid it;

Eat a varied, balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables and add in horseradish, garlic, bromelain and vitamin C to manage allergies naturally;

Reduce alcohol;

Wipe over surfaces with a damp cloth and vacuum often with a HEPA filter. Choose 400+ thread count linen and wash in a wash >60C or tumble dry for 10 minutes once dry.

Minimise your activity before 10am; keep windows closed; wear fitted sunglasses and select native plants when gardening.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.