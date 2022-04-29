Jarrod Kenny, seen here in action in the Australian NBL for the Taipans, is back for the Taylor Hawks. Photo / Getty Images

The Taylor Hawks are highly motivated to make it third-time lucky in the 2022 Sal's National Basketball League and claim their first championship title since 2006.

After losing two straight grand finals in 2019 and 2021, new Hawks coach Mick Downer said his team are excited to get their season under way on Sunday afternoon against the Franklin Bulls at Pettigrew Green Arena.

"We have a really motivated locker room because the core group of our guys, even though the coaches have changed, they've shared recent journeys where they have come really close," Downer said.

"That burning desire to do something special for the basketball community here in Hawke's Bay, that's a real thing."

The Hawks are currently TAB favourites ($2.50) to win the competition and Downer said while the league will be highly competitive, he is embracing that tag.

Hawks coach Mick Downer "We have a really motivated locker room''. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's good. People think we're a good team, we know we're a good team but we've gotta go out and prove it," the former Canterbury Rams coach said.

Hawke's Bay have put together a formidable roster although the Australian NBL trio of Jarrod Kenny, Hyrum Harris and Jack Salt are all at least a couple of weeks away from suiting up as they return to New Zealand.

The Hawks are still well placed to start the season strong with returning stars Ethan Rusbatch, Derone Raukawa and Jordan Hunt all set to go.

"We're happy with what we've got right now but we're gonna be really happy when we've got our full group together," Downer said.

After Sunday's 3pm matchup against the Bulls, Hawke's Bay will head on the road for six straight away games before the Auckland Tuatara visit Pettigrew Green Arena on June 4.

Downer said it is important to start the season with a win for the home fans before a long road trip that will be good for team chemistry.

"It's great to go on the road early in the season, it's those road trips where you spend more time together with the travel, in the hotel and that you really get to know each other a bit more," he said.

Each of the 10 NBL clubs play each other home and away in an 18-game round-robin before a six-team single-elimination finals series in Auckland from August 10-13.

The Hawks have found success in recent seasons through up-tempo, perimeter based play but Downer insists that having an adaptable, diverse playing style is the best way to be successful.

"Instead of just having 'Plan A this is what we do', what we have is 'this is what we're trying to achieve' ... how we do it will depend on who's hot that night, what the focus is, where there are matchup advantages," he said.

"What we ultimately want is to have a really flexible and adaptable team that's hard to deal with."