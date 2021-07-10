Hawks hammer Mountainairs as NBL playoffs loom

Hawks assistant coach Kaine Hokianga, who's taken the side to 12 wins and a place in the Sal's NBL playoffs, waiting for coach Jacob Chance's arrival from Australia. Photo / File

Hawks assistant coach Kaine Hokianga, who's taken the side to 12 wins and a place in the Sal's NBL playoffs, waiting for coach Jacob Chance's arrival from Australia. Photo / File

The Taylor Hawke's Bay Hawks have bolted into the Sal's NBL with a 100-74 win over v Taranaki Mountainairs and a match to spare in the regular season.

The latest win came on Saturday on the home-court at the Pettigrew.Green Arena in Taradale, where the Hawks are set to complete a clean sweep of 9 home wins when they play the Manawatu Jets at the PGA on Thursday, with big hopes of finishing second on the ladder going into the playoffs in Porirua on June 22-23.

The record includes wins at least once over all other 9 teams in the league.

Devondrick Walker topped the Hawks score sheet on Saturday night with 20pts, with 4 treys, Hyrum Harris was good for 15, and Ethan Rusbatch and Jordan Hunt each shot 14pts, but Marcel Jones scored 24 for the visitors, also with 4 successes from outside the keyhole.

Taranaki competed well until it was 12 in the 5th minutes, but 12 unanswered points put the Hawks in charge and they were never again headed, going to the end of the first quarter up 32-16, halftime 50-32, extended to 8-54, before a final quarter 20-20 scoreline completed the game with a win by 26pts.

Simultaneously the Saints beat Manawatu 103-80 in Palmerston North, while Southland Sharks, also headed for the playoffs, beat neighbour Otago Nuggets 117-93 in Palmerston North on Friday night.

The Saints have 3 matches in the last week.