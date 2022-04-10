The 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa winners (from left): Dairy Trainee of the Year Jacob Stolte, Share Farmers of the Year Jono and Kerri Robson, Dairy Manager of the Year Amarjeet Kamboj.

The 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year winners say everything they do is to a high standard, for the good of the industry and themselves.

Jono and Kerri Robson were named the 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Share Farmers of the Year at the region's annual awards last night in Masterton.

Other major winners were Amarjeet Kamboj, the 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Manager of the Year, and Jacob Stolte, the 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Trainee of the Year.

The Robsons are 50/50 herd-owning sharemilkers on Dean Nikora and Alexandra Stewart's 119ha, 350-cow Waipukurau property. They won $10,586 in prizes and six merit awards.

Jono and Kerri have entered the share farmer category twice previously, while Jono is also a past entrant in the dairy manager category.

They say entering the awards programme in the past has had many benefits, primarily the increased focus on their business and business practices.

"We enjoyed the relationships and other networking avenues that the awards opened up for us and found it inspiring to meet industry powerhouses at the awards dinners.

"The awards helped us recognise the purpose and direction that was best for our business and the feedback provided by the judges was invaluable and knowledgeable."

The couple has been in the dairy industry for nine years together, with Jono a variable sharemilker in the South Island before meeting Kerri.

Jono holds a Diploma of Agriculture from Telford, while Kerri has a Bachelor in Business Studies and is currently studying towards a postgraduate qualification in Agribusiness from Massey University.

Jono enjoys the variety of work farming offers and finds the pathway to becoming your own boss very appealing.

"Kerri and I chose farming due to the lifestyle it created for us and our children. I love how our children invent fun from work!"

Kerri had no farming experience prior to meeting Jono.

"I'm now involved in all aspects of the farm from the physical work to networking to the agribusiness side of things.

"I love the life farming provides and the experiences our kids are fortunate to live."

The Robsons are excited to be part of the future New Zealand dairy industry and feel key points would be around animal management technology, breeding improvements and the use of cows' diets to minimise environmental impacts.

"We see ourselves as the new generation coming through and strive to be leaders in the industry who will drive it forward in the most sustainable and ethical way possible."

With that in mind, the couple are changing the way they approach newcomers to the industry.

"We are here to employ, support and train newcomers because we want a successful succession journey within the industry.

"It's our vision that others see the industry in the light we see it."

Future farming goals include purchasing a dry stock block to create a waste-free closed system and diversifying into beef animals from their dairy stock.

"We are going to use animal management technology to manage multiple farms, successfully.

"We intend to remain prominent players in the industry through consulting roles, agribusiness avenues and to keep the gateway open for incoming sharemilkers on our own farms."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

In a year of challenges, several share farmer entrants made the difficult decision to withdraw, leaving Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa with two entrants.

Traditionally, when a region has low entrant numbers, places are only offered to the winner and runner-up, or just the winner only, and when entrant numbers were very low, the category did not proceed.

However, with entrants interested in taking part and benefiting from doing so, not allowing them to participate goes against the New Zealand Dairy Industry Award's philosophy and what the programme is striving to achieve. That approach also forces a winner of the category when the entrant may not be ready to progress to nationals.

This year Hawke's Bay Share Farmer entrants' scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This means merit awards can be awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level. Winner, runner-up or third place can also be awarded, again depending on scores achieved.

Third place in the 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Share Farmer of the Year category went to Chaminda Wijesooriya & Thilania Aththudawa who won $1287 in prizes and three merit awards.

Chaminda and Thilanka are contract milking for Mark Eagle on his 227ha Eketahuna property, milking 550 cows.

The couple entered the awards to gain experience and to analyse their business.

"We wanted to prove to ourselves that hard work can pay off."

Growing up in Sri Lanka in a farming family, Chaminda saw his grandfather looking after a small herd of 15 cows every day. "I've only ever worked as a dairy farmer."

Gaining their New Zealand residency visa enabled the couple to begin contract milking, after spending the previous seven years managing dairy farms in the Canterbury region.

Future farming goals include owning a kiwi-cross herd within the next three years and farm ownership.

"We would like to help protect the environment by educating ourselves to minimise the environmental impact."

The 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Manager of the Year, Amarjeet Kamboj, won $6897 in prizes plus four merit awards.

Amarjeet is farm manager for Dairy Farm Investments on the 190ha, 550-cow farm at Pahiatua.

Before coming to New Zealand in 2014 to study business, Amarjeet was a poultry and small-scale dairy farmer in India.

"I lived for a year in Auckland but just wasn't feeling my type of life and began farming in Northland.

"Dairy farming in New Zealand is very advanced compared to India and there is a lot of opportunity," says Amarjeet.

"The whole world needs good quality food and I want to contribute my part in producing quality milk."

The 33-year-old believes a Milk Quality and Health and Safety course should be compulsory for everyone who wants to work on a dairy farm.

Amarjeet identifies obtaining employers' support for his visa as a challenge.

"Many farmers are not aware that supporting an employee for their visa is not a big process. There should be more education around this so all farmers can understand."

Amarjeet holds a Bachelor in Commerce and a Masters of Commerce, both from India as well as a Diploma in Business from New Zealand. He has obtained PrimaryITO Level 4.

"My biggest success is my quality of work in the dairy industry over the past seven years," says Amarjeet.

Future farming goals are smart and realistic.

"I want to sharemilk 400 cows in 2-3 years and my long-term goal is to own a 300-cow farm in eight years."

Runner-up in the Dairy Manager category was Aled Ellis who works for KG & Estate JB Cassells on the 67ha, 195-cow Pahiatua property. He won $2657 and one merit award.

Aled says the knowledge that he's working towards a future goal for himself and his family and enjoys milking cows that produce well, helps to drive him during challenging times.

The 35-year-old identifies the weather and Covid as his biggest challenges.

"Staffing has been a big issue which has resulted in fewer days off or away from the farm.

"I'm aware of how this can affect us mentally and it's something I'm always conscious of."

Originally from the UK where he grew up on a family dairy farm, Aled came to New Zealand five years ago to experience a different farming system.

"Demand for dairy is high and New Zealand is the most efficient and climate-friendly dairy producer in the world, despite government and mainstream media ignoring this aspect," he says.

"We will have to get more production from fewer cows, lower stocking rates and less nitrogen usage.

"I'm passionate about the dairy industry and despite its challenges, I see myself as part of the solution going forward."

The third placegetter in the dairy manager category says having clear systems and procedures in place leads to greater efficiency and profitability.

René ten Bolscher is farm manager for Clarence and Elise Stolte's 170ha, 500-cow farm at Carterton. He won $1653 in prizes and one merit award and placed third in the same category last year.

The 2022 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Trainee of the Year is Jacob Stolte who placed second in the same category last year.

Jacob is herd manager on Willem & Roelie Stolte and Clarence & Elise Stolte's 170ha, 350-cow farm at West Taratahi. He won $7043 in prizes and two merit awards.

The third-time entrant saw the awards as an opportunity to meet other young dairy farmers who have a similar passion to excel in their field.

"Feedback from the judges was really positive, they all had excellent advice for future growth in the industry.

"Farming is in my blood and I've wanted to be a dairy farmer for as long as I can remember," says Jacob. "I love the satisfaction of a job well done."

Jacob would like to see a change in the public perception of dairy farmers.

"I'd love to see farmers welcoming people to come on farm to show them that we aren't all bad and we actually do our best to be the environmentally-friendly farmers they expect us to be."

Jacob says it can be challenging to be excited about the future of the dairy industry when it's in a period of massive upheaval and change.

"But when I look around I see the dairy industry fighting for fair decisions, fighting to be the change, to be the best farmers we can be.

"I'm proud to be a dairy farmer and I'm certain I can be part of that change, no matter how small."

Woodville senior farm assistant Heidi Tarbotton was second in the Dairy Trainee category, winning $1554 in prizes. She works for Ben and Nicky Allomes on their 290ha, 700-cow property.

Heidi wishes the general New Zealand public understood more about what farmers do.

"We are making many improvements and much has improved."

Production manager Martin Rostagno was third. He works for Jenny and Selwyn McLachlan on their 210ha, 860-cow Masterton property.

Martin came to New Zealand after graduating from university in Argentina as an agronomist.

"I came for just one year to learn about the grass system, but once I arrived here I fell in love with the country."

Martin identifies his whole time in New Zealand as challenging.

"I've been away from my family for the first time, first time on a plane, needed to learn a new language – even asking questions was a challenge!"

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

■ DairyNZ – People and Culture Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award: Chaminda Wijesooriya & Thilanka Aththudawa.

■ Federated Farmers Leadership Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award: Chaminda Wijesooriya & Thilanka Aththudawa.

■ LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Ravensdown Pasture Performance Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Lawson Avery Ltd Business Performance Award: Jonathan & Kerri Robson.

■ Hawke's Bay DIA Taranaki Emerging Talent Award: Chaminda Wijesooriya & Thilanka Aththudawa.

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

■ DeLaval Livestock Management Award: Aled Ellis.

■ Fonterra Dairy Management Award: Amarjeet Kamboj

■ TH Enterprises Ltd Environmental Sustainability Award: Amarjeet Kamboj.

■ Vet Services (Dannevirke) Pasture & Feed Management Award: Amarjeet Kamboj.

■ TFM Tractors People & Leadership Award: Rene Ten Bolscher.

■ Lawson Avery Ltd Personal Planning & Financial Management Award: Amarjeet Kamboj.

■ Hawke's Bay DIA Emerging Talent Award: Seamus Murnane.

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

■ DairyNZ Practical Skills Award: Jacob Stolte.

■ Hawke's Bay DIA Emerging Talent Award: Shiann Cattley.

■ MilkBar Farming Knowledge Award: Martin Rostagno.

■ Farm Focus Communication & Industry Involvement Award: Jacob Stolte.