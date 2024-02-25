Ximena Puig and Alvaro Luzardo from Eketāhuna are finalists in the Share Farmer of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Ximena Puig and Alvaro Luzardo from Eketāhuna are finalists in the Share Farmer of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

With a theme combining The Year of the Dragon and the dairy industry, the 2024 Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry Awards dinner promises to be an evening not to be missed.

One of the highlights of the dairy industry calendar, the winners will be announced at an awards dinner at Copthorne Masterton on March 5, with categories for Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year, and Dairy Trainee of the Year.

For the first time, regional nominees of the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award (FRDA) will be acknowledged at their local dinner.

The three winners of each category and the three FRDA finalists will then go to the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards National final, with national winners announced in Queenstown on Saturday, May 11.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards attracted 340 entrants from across the country, working in all levels of the dairy industry.

The three categories give entrants the chance to challenge themselves, earn a regional or national title and to share in substantial regional and national prize pools.

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa regional manager Zoe Reichardt says the regional awards dinners are always a night of celebration, and not just for the winners.

“The regional dinners not only focus on the regional winners and those in other categories but provide another opportunity to meet, network and socialise with like-minded people who live and breathe the dairy industry.”

“It’s also an opportunity for the volunteers and sponsors to be acknowledged as they provide invaluable support in so many ways to the entrants and the awards.”

The theme of the dinners centres around The Year of the Dragon, which according to the Chinese zodiac, is associated with strength, prosperity, and good fortune and signifies the beginning of new adventures and the realisation of dreams.

“The dragon’s energy reminds us of the strength we find within ourselves to persevere in our daily work on our dairy farms which are not merely businesses; they are a source of sustenance for our families, our communities, and beyond,” explains Zoe.

“Just as the dragon soars into the sky, we too can aim for new heights in our farming practices. We can embrace innovation and sustainable methods to ensure that our dairy farms thrive for generations to come.”

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards general manager Robin Congdon says entering one of the categories remains one of the best ways people can raise their profile and reputation, as well as learn more about the industry to progress their career.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive from entrants is how much they learnt during the process and how glad they are they entered,” he says.

“Entering the awards really is a learning journey – about the industry, about your business and about you as a farmer,” says Robin.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors CowManager, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

To purchase tickets for the Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry Awards Dinner and for more information on the New Zealand Dairy Awards visit www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

2024 Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry Awards finalists

Baljinder Singh from Carterton is a finalist in the Share Farmer of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Chaminda and Thilanka Wijesooriya from Masterton are finalists in the Share Farmer of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Ximena Puig and Alvaro Luzardo from Eketāhuna are finalists in the Share Farmer of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Share Farmer of the Year category

Chaminda and Thilanka Wijesooriya – Masterton

Ximena Puig and Alvaro Luzardo – Eketāhuna

Baljinder Singh – Carterton

Daniel Bird - Pahīatua (no photo)

Rene Ten Bolscher from Carterton is a finalist in the Dairy Manager of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Kalana Wanigahoranekarage from Carterton is a finalist in the Dairy Manager of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Dairy Manager of the Year category

Kalana Wanigahoranekarage – Carterton

Emily Cooper – Takapau (no photo)

Rene Ten Bolscher – Carterton

John Mellish from Eketahuna is a finalist in the Dairy Trainee of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Kieran Scannell from Pahīatua is a finalist in the Dairy Trainee of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Megan Gysbertsen from Woodside is a finalist in the Dairy Trainee of the Year category in the 2024 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Joshua Jones, from Carterton, is a finalist in the Dairy Trainee of the Year category in the Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Industry awards.

Dairy Trainee of the Year category

Sam Nation – East Taratahi (no photo)

John Mellish – Eketāhuna

Kieran Scannell – Pahīatua

Megan Gysbertsen – Woodside

Allanah Dem Hartigh – Greytown (no photo)

Joshua Jones - Carterton