A rainbow over Central Hawke's Bay looking toward the Ruahine Range. Photo / Paul Taylor

Following plenty of rain last week in Hawke's Bay, the weather is set to turn this week with much finer conditions.

MetService is predicting clear or cloudy conditions from Monday through to Saturday across the region.

That includes no substantial rain apart from the odd shower up until Sunday, when the rain is expected to return.

Meanwhile, southwesterlies will make way for northwesterlies and northerlies early in the week, which bring warmer air from the north.

Rainbow over Waipukurau at the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

That means that Hawke's Bay is in for some warm winter afternoons, forecast to reach peaks on Wednesday including in Napier (19C), Hastings (18C), Wairoa and Waipukurau (17C), and in Dannevirke 15C.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that July had been an extremely wet month for most of the country.

"When July is all said and done it will be one for the record books with much of the country receiving more than twice their average rainfall for the month."

The South Island was worst hit with rainfall but Hawke's Bay also received plenty of rain.

Meanwhile, more snow has been gathering in central North Island with a road snow warning put in place over the weekend for Desert Rd (SH1).