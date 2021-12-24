Hawke's Bay's week heating up after cloudy Christmas

A pohutukawa tree in the summer weather on the Cape Coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

A pohutukawa tree in the summer weather on the Cape Coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's weather is expected to heat up quickly after Christmas, heading into the new year.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said temperatures will bounce back going into Boxing Day with highs around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius for coastal areas in Hawke's Bay.

"At this stage it doesn't look like there will be any rain, especially for the centres," he said.

The upwards trend will continue into Monday, with 28C temperatures in Napier and 29C for Hastings and Wairoa.

Tuesday will be similar, with temperatures sitting at 27C across the board.

"Tuesday is still a good day, it's still going to be warm, but we're going to see a front approaching the North Island and that goings to bring the possibility of rain. At this stage the rain only seems to happen late afternoon and into the evening, but not significant, so light rain possible."

Temperatures will finally drop again with cloud cover returning Wednesday, but Fernandes said that nothing more than light rain is expected.

It will be 23C in Napier and Hastings and 22C in Wairoa on Wednesday.