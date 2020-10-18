Hawke's Bay's tragedy-filled weekend: Pedestrian death, unexplained death and alleged stabbing

Police are investigating an unexplained death at Clive Square Gardens, Napier, on Saturday night. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Two people have died and another is injured after a tragedy-filled weekend across Hawke's Bay.

Police are investigating an unexplained death at Clive Square Gardens, Napier, on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said the sudden death, reported at 7.45pm, was being treated as unexplained and a scene examination had taken place. A scene guard was in the gardens this morning.

A witness said the cordon ran along Carlyle St and into the gardens.

About four hours later, pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2, just south of York Rd, about 11.20pm.

A scene examination was completed and the road reopened today.

Inquiries are ongoing.

And about 2.45am today,

a man was arrested and charged after an alleged stabbing in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called after

a person was injured

at a Waipukurau property.

Police said one person was taken to hospital and a 24-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said he was woken by shouting and screaming outside his house.

The person said although it was not unusual to hear shouting in the neighbourhood, this "sounded different – more serious".

"It was pretty frightening and I couldn't get back to sleep until daylight," he said.