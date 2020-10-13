Hawke's Bay's The Hits duo are the best in the region

Local Hits Breakfast show's Adam Green and Megan Banks are the top music breakfast show in Hawkes Bay*.

NZME Hawke's Bay is celebrating great results In the latest GfK Commercial Radio Survey.

Local Hits Breakfast show's Adam and Megan are the No 1 music breakfast show in Hawkes Bay* and the outright most listened to breakfast radio show in the region**.

The Hits Hawkes Bay is also the most listened to station in the region, with nearly 1800 more listeners than any other station and a gain of nearly 1600 listeners tuning in.***.

Adam Green and Megan Banks first joined forces in the Bay as a breakfast team in 2017.

The duo said it was an ''absolute privilege to stay on the air in what was a year absolutely none of us could have predicted".

"As a show, we were fortunate to be able to continue to inform, and have a few laughs along the way.

"We certainly don't take for granted the opportunity to share in people's mornings and get out and about in a community we both really love.

"It's really rewarding to get the No 1 spot, and know that people want to spend a bit of their day with us, and throw their support behind Hawkes Bay's only fully local breakfast radio show.''

The Hits' drive show team will also be celebrating, with another No 1 spot for the region****.

Newstalk ZB continued to entertain and inform, holding the top spot in Hawke's Bay.

The new Coast Breakfast show line-up of Toni Street, Sam Wallace and Jason Reeves gained 1000 listeners and the Radio Hauraki breakfast show line-up was not far behind, with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells pulling in another 900 listeners.

With people listening longer to NZME Breakfast shows than competing brands, (average time spent listening by daypart people 10+) there's a lot to be happy about for NZME Hawkes Bay!

Adam and Megan encouraged listeners to stay tuned, as Christmas approaches.

"We've got some great surprises on the way for Christmas, and you can still tune in on 89.5FM this week for a chance at $5000 in outdoor living with Mitre 10 Mega.

"Thanks to everyone who allows us to be in their homes, cars and businesses in beautiful Hawke's Bay!"

(* Station share percentage by daypart people 10+)

(** Cumulative audience by daypart Mon-Fri 6am-9am)

(*** Cumulative audience by demographic all 10+)

(**** Station share percentage by daypart people 10+)