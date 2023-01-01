Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay’s summer of swimming uncertainty

Chris Hyde
By
4 mins to read
The swell kicks up on Marine Parade in Napier on New Year's Eve. Photo / Paul Taylor

The swell kicks up on Marine Parade in Napier on New Year's Eve. Photo / Paul Taylor

Beach swells causing worries, pool staffing shortages, a large coastal algal bloom and some rivers declared unsafe - trying to decide where to take a festive dip in Hawke’s Bay hasn’t been easy.

Waimārama Beach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today