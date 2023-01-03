This youngster made the most of some cheap cladding on Marine Parade at New Year's Eve. Photo / Jessie Bott

The stellar shots keep rolling in for our Summer in the Bay photo competition.

The Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with ‘Summer Photo Competition’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay. It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Check out some of these entries:

A spider takes in the sunrise at Blackhead Beach. Photo / Mary Wright

Jo Aplin snapped this youngster discovering the joys of sand.

Sarah Topp captured the moment this retriever went knee-deep to cool off.

This horse trek with family from the UK was taken at Mohaka River Valley. Photo / Savanna