Hawke’s Bay’s SH50 closed after truck and tractor collide

No injuries were reported in the crash. Photo / NZME

Part of State Highway 50 through western Central Hawke’s Bay is closed after a tractor and truck crash which brought-down power lines near Ongaonga.

No injuries were reported in the crash which happened in the vicinity of the secondary highway intersection with Wakarara Rd, shortly before 10.50am.

Soon after midday national highways agency Waka Kotahi NZTA updated that the road was still closed until further notice, and SH50 traffic was being detoured via State Highway 2, Waipukurau and Tikokino Rd.

Crews from the Ongaonga and Tikokino volunteer fire brigades attended, with the Waipukurau brigade having been called a few minutes earlier to a grass fire.

Electricity supplier Centralines said 15 customers had been affected by an outage, and supply had been partially restored.