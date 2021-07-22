Hawke's Bay's school holiday weather, fine this weekend

Fine weather is holding out until the end of the school holidays. Photo / Paul Taylor

A "perfect" end to the school holidays is forecast for Hawke's Bay this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris says it will be a "good weekend to get out and about", with fine weather predicted for the whole of the North Island.

A southerly change on Friday will bring the odd spot of showers, which will clear skies for a weekend of mild temperatures forecast to sit in the mid-teens.

Temperatures will drop significantly overnight throughout the weekend.

"It looks like it will be a cold start on Saturday and Sunday morning, with a southerly bringing up some cooler air and temperatures floating around the four-degree mark."

Ferris says temperatures will rise both days to around 15C, a promising prediction for those attending the Ranfurly Shield and Farah Palmer Cup games at McLean Park this Saturday.

A northeast wind will bring some sun and what Ferris forecasts as "a good day for a footy match", though he emphasises it will not be overly warm and advises game-goers to rug up.

On Monday, the weather is expected to turn again, with rain forecast to set in and the risk for severe weather returning, making this weekend the perfect chance to enjoy a last spot of outdoor, school-holiday pursuits.