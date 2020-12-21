Hawke's Bay's Pakistani presence prepare to paint McLean Park green

McLean Park, here we come. From left, Pakistan cricket fans Syed Khurram Iqbal, Syeda Waneeya Batool Naqvi, 11, Syeda Narjis Khurram and Syeda Raneeya Batool, 5. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are 6000 cricket fans set to descend on the stands and banks of McLean Park to watch the Black Caps but don't expect Syed Khurram Iqbal to sit quietly in the background.

Iqbal, the Pakistan Association of New Zealand (PANZ) Hawke's Bay representative, is using the much-anticipated match on Tuesday night as a chance to showcase just how strong the community is in the Hawke's Bay region.

They'll don the famous green and gold of their cricket-mad nation, they'll ride the ups and downs of the Twenty20 game, and they'll ensure one of Hawke's Bay's biggest sporting events of the year has a great atmosphere.

"We want to be there to support our team and show the Pakistani presence that's here in New Zealand and specifically Napier," Iqbal said.

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan and Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson chat after New Zealand won the T20 series 2-0 in Hamilton. The third match is in Napier on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

Iqbal said his family, along with many others in the region, are waiting in anticipation for the game. Iqbal was brought up in Karachi, on the border of Pakistan and India and moved to Napier with his family only in 2017.

He said cricket is a huge part of Pakistani culture and the players are idolised by all.

"Cricket is our favourite sport and most of the Pakistani community here plays cricket at a good, competitive standard," he said. "Watching Pakistan play makes us feel good, we have such an emotional attachment to the team."

While the series has already been won by the Black Caps by virtue of a nine-wicket victory at Seddon Park on Sunday, the visitors will be hoping to end T20s with at least a consolation win in Napier.

Iqbal said the team's series loss is down to the benching of the team's experienced players to give the youth in their squad an opportunity to play.

"They are giving chances to the newcomers and the ones who are first time visitors to New Zealand who are preparing for the World Cup and upcoming Twenty20 tournaments," he said.

Shadab Khan, captain of Pakistan, motivates bowler Faheem Ashraf during the last over in game two of the International T20 series against New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

PANZ are giving away 20 tickets for the match and Iqbal said at least 40 people from the Pakistan community in Hawke's Bay will be there in the stands supporting their home country and more than 35 people are travelling from around the North Island.

The last international T20 played at McLean Park was during England's tour of New Zealand on November 8, 2019 - England won by 76 runs as a result of batsman Dawid Malan's century.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said they are glad to welcome international cricket back to McLean Park after battling against a pandemic.

"From an event's point of view, it's great to have cricket back at McLean Park," he said.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand continues with the first of two tests at Bay Oval in Tauranga starting on Boxing Day.