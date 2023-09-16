Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: $37k Lotto ticket sold at Greenmeadows New World

A Lotto player who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World has won almost $40,000. Photo / Ian Cooper.

A Lotto player who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World has won almost $40,000. Photo / Ian Cooper.

A Lotto ticket sold at Greenmeadows New World has won a Napier punter $37,481.

The Lotto draw on Saturday night saw 14 players win Lotto Second Division, including one of those winning Powerball Second Division.

The winning ticket sold for the Powerball Second Division was from the Greenmeadows supermarket and is worth $37,481.

Tickets can be checked in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Large grass fire in Puketapu

Firefighters extinguished a large grass fire in Puketapu on Saturday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighters were called to the grass fire off Puketitiri Rd in Puketapu just after noon, and it took about two hours to contain the blaze.

Firefighters remained at the scene until late afternoon dampening down hot spots.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Napier during the incident.

No-one was injured and no buildings were damaged. The exact cause was not known.

Dirt bike crash Central Hawke’s Bay

One person was flown to hospital after falling off a dirt bike on Pourerere Beach Rd, Aramoana - in Central Hawke’s Bay - at 12.39pm on Saturday.

The person was transported to hospital via helicopter with moderate injuries.







