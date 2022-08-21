Sir Dave Dobbyn is one of many top acts heading to Hawke's Bay this concert season. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay will have a packed summer event schedule ahead as postponed live gigs are resurrected and borders have reopened.

Among the big international acts visiting will be UB40, alongside Jefferson Starship and Dragon, on their A Summer's Day Live Tour, with a December 29 show at the Church Road Winery in Napier.

Ali Campbell, a founding member and the original vocalist for UB40, will also visit the region with the Here I am Tour at the Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings, on February 3.

He will be joined on the tour by Sir Dave Dobbyn, The Feelers and Three Houses Down ft General Fiyah.

Promotor Glenn Meikle said Kiwis had grown up listening to Ali Campbell and it was great to to be able to provide some nostalgia for fans.

Meikle is also involved in promoting Juicy Festival, which will be in Napier on January 5, 2023, on Tremain Field in Park Island, Napier.

Juicy Festival will have a line up including international acts Nelly, Ne-yo & Ja Rule followed by Bow Wow, Xzibit, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Lloyd & Twista.

"We are looking forward to bringing Juicy Festival 2023 and the Here I Am tour - UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to Hawke's Bay next summer," Meikle said.

"The Hawke's Bay's weather and attractions make it a popular summer destination, which is just part of the reason it is an ideal location for live gigs."

Reuben Vargis, co-promoter of the Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival and Outfield Festival, said he was excited to be able to have both Te Awanga events going head this summer.

The Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival is having its seventh annual event and public tickets are available from this Thursday.

"It's always a sellout and it is a great event for families and friends to come together around that Christmas period," Vargis said.

He said Outfield Festival will be held on Saturday, February 11 2023 at Te Awanga Downs.

"This will be Outfield's fourth year and it's nice that we are able to present two different events that people anticipate now."

L.A.B will take the stage at Hastings Tomoana Showgrounds on January 21, the first time since 2019 that the band will headline in Hastings.

They are joined by Australian band Ocean Alley, with support from Katchafire, Summer Thieves and AACACIA.

Tickets for the concert became available on August 10.

Nest Fest will return too, advertising a January 14th, 2023, date for the festival on its Instagram page.

The November lead up to summer will also be busy, with a inaugural Rock the Bay gig held at Black Barn on November 19 to raise money for Hawke's Bay youth suicide awareness.

The line-up includes veteran Kiwi bands Devilskin and The Feelers, as well as up-and-coming rock trio Capital Theatre.

All of the profits from Rock the Bay are being donated to the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust to reduce the frequency of youth suicide in Hawke's Bay, raise awareness and provide education.

Six60's Napier concert at McLean Park, postponed from earlier this year, will also be going ahead finally on November 5 as part of the New Zealand band's first all-stadium national tour.

Lorde will visit the region right at the end of summer, with a March 1 show at Black Barn.

Promoter Brent Eccles said it will be Lorde's first New Zealand and Australian tour in a long time.

"Black Barn is quite an intimate venue and it's one of the smallest shows on her tour, so it should be quite special," Eccles said.

Black Barn will also host Gin Wigmore that month, with a performance on March 11 as part of a five date regional tour across New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the Mission concert said they didn't have any further updates on the potential next concert at this stage, but more information may come soon as borders have reopened.