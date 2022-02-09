Hawke's Bay's Horse of the Year Show cancelled - again

Action at the last Horse of the Year Show in 2020. Photo / Supplied

The Horse of the Year Show, which was to have been held at the showgrounds in Hastings on March 8-13 has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

Last year it was scrapped at just a few days' notice, with almost all of the facilities in place.

Its cancellation this year was confirmed in a statement to stakeholders from the organisers on Thursday, saying the show, held in Hastings each year since 2001 and with a contract in place to continue at the showgrounds through to 2027, "cannot proceed in its traditional format."

"Over the past months the team have continuously adapted to the changing Government protocols and since moving to "Red" have spent the last ten days working through every possible scenario to deliver the show in a different way," the statement said.

"But unfortunately the complexity of Land Rover Horse of the Year has proved too difficult and we sadly announce the very tough decision to cancel for 2022," it continued.

Reflecting the sentiments of event organisers throughout the country, the organisers said: "We are heartbroken to have another year of hard work end in cancellation, and heartbroken to disappoint our competitors, trade partners, sponsors and spectators."

"We know you have all been rooting for us to find a way and we truly appreciate all the support but trying to operate in a "maybe/could/what if" environment is near on impossible, especially with so many factors to take into consideration."

Factors in the decision include the organisers' duty of care in the safety and health of staff, officials, competitors and any others who would have been able to attend.

Other factors included the social responsibility in ensuring responsibly for the good of the Hawke's Bay region and wider New Zealand community, delivery of the show in whether it could produce an event that would be "true to our brand, deliver to our rider needs and requirements and befit the commercial expectations of our trade partners", and the future, longevity and protecting the financial security of the show Land Rover Horse of the Year

All ticket holders will be automatically refunded, and competitors will be refunded in full less an event levy which will be initially retained although organisers hope to "revisit" that aspect.

But it wasn't all bad news for the horse world in Hawke's Bay, with an unexpected day of racing in Hastings – albeit with no public admission.

The Wairarapa Racing Club's richest race meeting of the year, including the $60,000 Wairarapa Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes, was transferred to Hastings after the Waitangi Day weekend's rain meant it was unable to be held on Monday on home-track Tauherenikau, between Greytown and Featherston.

Eight races were being held from the first at 12.10pm to the last at 4.06pm, with the main race at 3.35pm.