Hawke's Bay's four-year streak of zero summer holiday road deaths continues

This Christmas-New Year period is the fourth in a row where no deaths have been recorded on Hawke's Bay roads. Photo / Warren Buckland

It is an even happier holidays now that Hawke's Bay has passed its fourth Christmas-New Year period without a single road death.

Data from Ministry of Transport shows the region has not had a death during the 12-day Christmas-New Year holiday period since 2017-18.

The holiday period runs from 4pm on December 24 to 6am January 5.

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said police staff had reported relatively light traffic flows over this New Year.

"Although my understanding is that our accommodation rates are pretty much maxxed out, that hasn't been represented in traffic movement," he said.

"Generally speaking, we're pleased, we'll take that."

He said many people will likely return to the roads after their leave is up by the end of the week and that will be the riskiest period.

"It's better, but what we want to do is try to sustain it, because January and February are usually the two months when we break into the year rather poorly, so I am hoping it's sustained.

There have been no fatal accidents on SH5 in 12 months since the launch of "Stay Alive on 5" campaign according to Matt Broderick. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The last thing we want in Hawke's Bay is a miserable family whose 2022 started out really badly because we lost somebody on the road."

Eastern District Police statistics show that out of 3000 motorists breath tested at checkpoints in Waimārama as part of an ongoing police operation, only one blew over the limit and was prosecuted.

Broderick said it was probably the result of sustained policing at Waimārama.

"I'm pleased overall, Hawke's Bay is doing quite well."

There were 10 fatalities in 2021 in the Hawke's Bay Today circulation area spanning Wairoa, Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke's Bay and Tararua.

The last fatality is in the area is understood to have been seven weeks ago.

The official road toll for the holiday period nationwide was 17, an increase from 11 last year.