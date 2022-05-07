Morning fog over Lake Poukawa, near Te Hauke, on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The foggy mornings in Hawke's Bay are not likely to last much longer, with the approach of a southern front.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said Monday will start off like the preceding days, with a possibly foggy morning and slightly warm weather until a front from the south reaches the east coast.

"The morning should be fine, maybe a bit of high cloud, but nothing to make the day particularly cloudy. It gets a bit wet in the afternoon or evening as the front starts to go through."

McInnes said there still won't be much wind but there will be showers spread through the region.

"Depending on where you are you might not see much other than a cloudy afternoon or you might get the presence of rain for an hour or so."

He said the trend continues into Tuesday, with more cloud and persistent rain from a southerly push.

He said the weather will improve from Wednesday but remain relatively cloudy for the rest of the week.

He said the foggy mornings of the past week were due to the lack of wind or cloud cover stopping fog forming in the relatively moist air conditions.

"On the whole, conditions over New Zealand have been fairly clear, fairly settled, which is perfect for fog formation.

"The way fog forms is that overnight the air cools down, and it cools down to the point where it becomes saturated and forms small cloud droplets that turns into fog".

He said any fog next week would be more isolated and likely won't be as persistent as Hawke's Bay residents have seen it this past week.

McInnes said the temperature in Napier and Hastings will likely remain in the high teens or early twenties until Tuesday, when the southerly comes through.

"On Wednesday we're only looking at 14 or 15 [degrees celcius] as the maximum temperature".

By Friday the temperature for both cities will be closer to 17C.

"It will be a definite change in the temperatures for sure, compared to what it has been for the past few days."

He said temperatures this month so far have been slightly above average for the month of May, but it was likely to return closer to average overall.