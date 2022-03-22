The 29th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction in 2020 attracted 650 people and raised more than $300,000 for Cranford Hospice. Photo / File

Organisers of the 30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction have confirmed the event will go ahead on September 17 regardless of whatever constraints might have been caused by the Covid-19 response.

Auction general manager Elisha Milmine said it will go online if the pandemic means the line-up of "oenophiles, wine lovers and those that enjoy a casual glass of wine with friends" can't attend the event at ToiToi HB Arts and Events Centre in Hastings.

Auction lots that were intended for the 2021, event which had to be postponed in both September and finally cancelled in November, will be auctioned this year and Milmine says the catalogue will include 40 live wine lots, one feature artist and a travel package.

This year's Ambassador Blend is a collaboration with event ambassador Mike McRoberts, Elephant Hill winemaker Hugh Crichton, and artist John Lancashire has painted 'You can't tell the sky what to do', a triptych piece of art split into three canvasses.

It is expected to be a popular lot at the auction, which raised more than $300,000 for Cranford Hospice the last time the gavel came down in 2020.

"It is a huge relief to know we will be raising much-needed funds for Cranford Hospice again this year, after Covid restrictions put a stop to the 2021 event," said Milmine.

WineWorks director and auction principal sponsor Tim Nowell-Usticke said: "We are thrilled the auction will be in a position to proceed this year with either an online auction or live auction, to raise funds for Cranford Hospice."

• Event tickets will be on sale in July for $60 at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz and absentee bidding is also available.