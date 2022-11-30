Detective Dom Brown, aka the Flying-Ginger (left), with running mate Matt Palmer, on his final run in Ahuriri. Photo Paul Taylor

Dom Brown’s daily jogs may have stopped - but the famed moustache endures.

The local police detective dubbed the “Flying Ginger” set out to run 11.6km every day in November to raise money for the local youth suicide education initiative, the Reid O’Leary Charitable Trust.

The daily distance was drawn from the 11.6 people out of 100,000 of the country’s population who lost their battles with mental illnesses in 2021.

His final quarter-marathon on Wednesday saw him clock up a total of 351km in November, with over $3000 raised and a couple of “big donations” yet to come.

“What a privilege it was to connect with people, particularly the O’Leary family and those behind the Reid O’Leary Charitable Trust,” he said. “The group runs with others were the most enjoyable.”

And fear not, the fiery top-lip fixture is going nowhere. “The moustache stays. My partner Sophie likes it and it’s become a bit of a talking point and signature of mine, so it would be cruel to let it go.”























