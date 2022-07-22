Warm clothing weather on Friday in Napier as the area has lows around 5C during the week and likely the weekend too from a southern cold front. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's chilly weather is set to linger over the weekend but it won't quite get cold enough to snow.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said a cold front swept up from the southern ocean on Thursday morning.

"That has been a persistent and quite strong southerly," Loots said.

"As we get a high pressure [area] moving over much of the country that is just starting to ease, but that cold air is going to just continuously feed in, albeit a much weaker flow."

He said that would continue into the weekend where there may be some infrequent, small showers.

"The next real weather producer will be coming through on Monday night when the next front comes through."

He said the front next week has subtropical origins and would bring with it more persistent rain.

Napier and Hastings have seen minimum temperatures around 7C to 8C in the week so far, while they were only able to manage maximum temperatures in the low teens on Thursday and around 10C or 11C on Friday.

He said the weekend temperatures around Napier and Hastings would have lows and highs similar to those seen throughout the week as the cold lingers.

"It only really starts to warm up come Monday, where we will see maximums back up to 12 or 13 degrees for Napier and Hastings."

He said Mahia Peninsula will likely be the coldest area in the region over the weekend as it is exposed to the southerly and therefore had the coolest temperatures, along with the Takapau Plains during the week.