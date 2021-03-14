Hawke's Bay's autumn weather to chill soon

Charlie and Kate Packer from Taradale walking along Marine Pde on a very clear and sunny Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

This coming week will start warm and fine following on from Sunday's beautiful sunny weather, but cloud and colder temperatures will take over by Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the first day of the working week will be mostly fine with northwest breezes.

"On Monday we're expecting just areas of morning and evening cloud," he said.

However, Best said there will be a change arriving late Tuesday and on Wednesday as a southerly starts to form behind a front - which is moving up from the South Island.

"Tuesday will be fine to start," he said. "Cloud does move in during the course of the afternoon and it will stay cloudy from then on."

There will also be a period of rain developing in the evening, mainly for inland areas.

On Wednesday those showers will become isolated early in the day and southerly winds will make the day cooler than the beginning of the week, according to Best.

"On Thursday, once again it's mostly cloudy with some isolated showers around the ranges," he said.

Friday is also cloudy with southeasterly breezes.

Best added the region won't be getting massive amounts of rain or anything too extreme.

Monday's highs of 24C in Hastings and Napier will increase to 26C on Tuesday, with overnight lows of 12C and 13C respectively.

Temperatures start to fall from Wednesday with the two districts expecting highs of 21C, while Waipukurau, Wairoa and Mahia can expect highs of 19C.

Thursday will see more decreasing temperatures with Napier and Hastings experiencing highs of 19C and 18C respectively, while Waipukurau and Wairoa will see highs of 17C.

The lows in Napier remain somewhat steady at the start of the week before dropping to 11C on Thursday.

Hastings is expected to drop to as low as 9C on Thursday and Friday.