Students from Hawke's Bay secondary schools gathered next to the Sound Shell in Marine Parade after school on Thursday last week to raise climate change awareness. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay environmentally conscious youth have started a climate change action they hope will grow to become a large regular event for the regional community.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council Youth Environment Council climate change action event at the Sound Shell in Marine Parade on Thursday afternoon last week was organised to raise awareness of the effects of climate change in the region and further afield.

The HBRC Youth Environment Council is made up of rangatahi from several local secondary schools who have a passion for the environment

The students made signs and chalk art on the pavement before taking to the street with chants to drum up honks of support from passing vehicles.

Taradale High School student leader Georgia Dearing said environmentalism was important to her, particularly intersectional environmentalism.

"I think it affects everyone, especially indigenous people and people from poor communities, and ethnic minorities."

She said the theme of this event was "people, not profit".

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council Youth Environment Council hopes to grow the climate change action into an annual event with stalls and guest speakers. Photo / Supplied

William Colenso college student cultural leader Dany Puhara-Tasker said the common goal was to spread awareness because there was a lack of education around sustainability.

She said it has often been difficult to organise environmental action as students because schools often view the costs as prohibitive.

"I feel like we would all benefit, money isn't what we should be focusing on"

Hinerangi Price, HBRC environmental education community facilitator, said the Youth Environment Council hopes to make the climate change action an annual event for local secondary school students and the Hawke's Bay community.

"In the future we hope to have sustainable stallholders, more guest speakers and the likes of our local councillors attend, and to see this event grow and be one with positive messaging to help promote doing good in the face of climate change where people are working together not against each other for the betterment of our region and beyond for future generations."

HBRC Climate Change Ambassador Pippa McKelvie Sebileau and representatives from the HB Environment Centre and the National Aquarium of NZ also attended the event in support of the students.