Hawke's Bay youngsters tackle seventh Tough Kid challenge

Talia Evans and Sapphire Jensen from Havelock North High School. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 2600 Hawke's Bay kids set out to prove their toughness at the seventh annual Mitre 10 Tough Kid event on Wednesday.

Pupils from 39 schools from Central Hawke's Bay to Wairoa took part in the event which was held at the Mitre 10 Sports Park.

Organised by Sport Hawke's Bay and Mitre 10 MEGA and supported by Saracens Hawke's Bay, kids from Years 3-6 completed a track with 22 obstacles.

This year 74 students from Fairhaven, Kowhai, Hohepa and Havelock North High School Special Needs Education Unit also took part in the obstacle course.

Proceeds from the event go to Breathe Hawke's Bay Asthma and Respiratory Services and Brain Injury Hawke's Bay.

The event includes a range of 22 obstacles to get through. Photo / Paul Taylor

Caleb Scott works his way through one of the obstacles. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lily Carson, Natalia Maihi and Jody from EIT at the event. Photo / Paul Taylor