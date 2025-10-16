Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay women’s triathlon ditches single-use plastic cups and releases winners

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Volunteers at this year's Harcourts Women's Triathlon giving out water to competitors in reusable cups.

Volunteers at this year's Harcourts Women's Triathlon giving out water to competitors in reusable cups.

Triathletes need water from the sidelines as they’re straining with every sinew to reach the finish line.

But what they don’t need are single-use plastic cups of it, an initiative at the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s triathlon has shown.

With support from Hastings District Council Waste Minimisation Fund, the Heretaunga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save