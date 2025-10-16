Volunteers at this year's Harcourts Women's Triathlon giving out water to competitors in reusable cups.

Triathletes need water from the sidelines as they’re straining with every sinew to reach the finish line.

But what they don’t need are single-use plastic cups of it, an initiative at the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s triathlon has shown.

With support from Hastings District Council Waste Minimisation Fund, the Heretaunga Women’s Centre partnered with Sustainable Hawke’s Bay to introduce reusable cups at every water station throughout the course.

Sustainable Hawke’s Bay general manager Sam Paterson said it was about more than just swapping cups.

“It’s about showing that local events can lead the way in reducing waste and protecting the place we love.”