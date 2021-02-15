Hawke's Bay: Will Brodie Retallick play for Magpies this year?

Brodie Retallick on the charge for his Central Hawke's Bay club against Clive in 2019. Photo / File

A_PT230619HBTSat23.JPG Brodie Retallick on the charge for his Central Hawke's Bay club against Clive in 2019. Photo / File

Rugby superstar Brodie Retallick could be back in black and white for the first time in 10 years as he returns to the New Zealand rugby scene in the second half of the year.

The All Black lock is under contract with the Hawke's Bay Magpies through to 2023, and he is set to come back from two years on sabbatical in the Japanese game for the second half of the year.

"Given his popularity with Magpie fans I'd love to have him playing for Hawke's Bay, but given the lack of options available I'm pretty sure he'd go straight into [head coach Ian Foster]'s plans for the All Blacks," Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union CEO Jay Campbell said.

"Knowing the big fella I wouldn't bet against him suiting up for Central at some stage."

Campbell said that Retallick's return will also depend on when the Japan Top League can be played, and when his obligations to the Kobelco Steelers team end.

The Top League is scheduled to begin this week after a month-long delay, with the season due to be completed by the end of May.

Brodie Retallick, centre left, played the last of his 12 games for the Hawke's Bay Magpies in 2011. Photo / File

"With Covid we've all learned that we just wait and see," Campbell said.

With Hawke's Bay now under level 2 of the Covid-19 alert system, the CEO said he is comfortable that the union is well placed to adapt to any developments throughout the rugby season.

"Our clubs have been here before, and they understand the protocols," Campbell said.

"This is just a heightened reminder that we're not out of the woods yet, and we're gonna have to work together and be vigilant as we progress through the year."

The 2021 National Provincial Championship format is yet to be determined by New Zealand Rugby, who have canvassed fans on whether they should keep the current two-division model with promotion and relegation, or split the 14 unions along geographical lines and have the winner of the northern zone play the winner of the southern zone for the national title.

Campbell said HBRFU has always maintained that each year every team should have chance to claim the overall title.

"The north-south option certainly does that, however I'm still not certain that the savings and the so-called benefits of the proposed change justify a change of the competition," he said.

Hawke's Bay would be one of seven teams in the southern zone, and Campbell said he personally wants to see more work and research done before any decision is made.

"There are some challenges in the south zone that those in the north probably won't have to encounter, so a lot of that stuff needs to be worked through so it is an even competition," he added.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union CEO Jay Campbell says New Zealand Rugby have a lot to consider in a new domestic competition format and a massive private investment offer. Photo / Supplied

Campbell said more water needs to go under the bridge before there is any movement on the $465 million offer from US technology investment giants Silver Lake for a 15 per cent share of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights as well.

"It's certainly an exciting opportunity for the game, and I think it will be a real game-changer for New Zealand rugby," he said.

The game's provincial unions will decide whether to accept the offer over the coming months.

"The devil is going to be in the detail as to how that's gonna help, hopefully, the grassroots for our clubs and our community game, to make sure that continues to thrive," Campbell said.