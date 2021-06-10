Hawke's Bay weekend weather set to be fine and mild, but rain's not far off

Hawke's Bay's temperatures over the weekend will be warmer than usual for this time of year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Get stuck into all your activities over the weekend, Hawke's Bay, before incoming weather changes your plans next week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said wet weather is on the way, arriving at the start of next week.

Friday morning will be cloudy in Napier and Hastings and temperatures will reach a high of 17C.

Waipukurau and Wairoa will also have morning cloud and isolated showers, both reaching a high of 16C during the day.

"For Saturday we're forecasting a partly cloudy day with light winds for the entirety of Hawke's Bay and on Sunday it'll be partly cloudy with northerly winds," Ferris said.

Hastings could hit a high of 18C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

Napier and Wairoa will reach 17C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

"Temperatures will be above average for this time of year," Ferris said.

Overnight temperatures for Napier could drop to 7C on Saturday, and 13C on Sunday.

Hastings' overnight temperatures follow a similar but slightly cooler pattern: 6C on Saturday night and 11C on Sunday night.

It's not likely much fog will be around either throughout the weekend in Hawke's Bay and, importantly, Napier Airport, according to the meteorologist.

Low cloud and fog in Napier this morning delayed flights arriving into Napier Airport, although an Air New Zealand spokesman said none were cancelled.

Ferris said the fog started to clear at the airport around 9am.

"Very light winds overnight caused the fog to linger," he said.