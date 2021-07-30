Hawke's Bay weather: Sunny winter weekend ahead

Make the most of the weekend's fine and sunny winter weather before rain hits in the middle of the week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay residents can look forward to making the most of a sunny winter weekend before mid-week rain.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the region will get "quite a lot of sunshine" over the weekend.

On Saturday there will be some morning and evening cloud with a small chance of an afternoon shower, but the day will otherwise be sunny.

There won't be too much in the way of wind until some southeasterly breezes which might make it feel a bit cooler for those in coastal areas, Ferris said.

Temperatures throughout the region will be on the slightly warmer side of average over the weekend.

Napier is expected to hit 15C on Saturday then 16C Sunday, with Hastings recording 16C on Saturday and Sunday, Waipukurau 15C on Saturday and Sunday and Wairoa reaching 16C on Saturday and 15C on Sunday.

The days will start off cool, however, at about 4-5C in Napier and Hastings over the weekend.

"It will be what I consider classic winter days which starts off cool and clear, then the sun comes up and it warms up," Ferris said.

A weather system is moving up the country and is forecast to hit Hawke's Bay late on Monday after a fine day.

Winds will change to northwest then rain is forecast to start early on Tuesday.

Temperatures will also become colder overnight and early in the morning dropping to 2C in Napier, 1C in Hastings, 2C in Waipukurau and 3C in Wairoa.