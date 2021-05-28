Hawke's Bay weather: Rain on the way

Surfing high in the autumn sun, in Ahuriri. Photo / Paul Taylor

Surfing high in the autumn sun, in Ahuriri. Photo / Paul Taylor

The sun might be slowly setting on the massive surf, but now it's time to don your gumboots, raincoats and hold onto your hats as wet weather hits Hawke's Bay, again.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the North Island will be hit by a convex low pressure system on the weekend.

"For Hawke's Bay this means rain, and strong northeasterly winds on Saturday," she said.

"It will be mostly fine on Sunday bar the odd shower or two."

Most of Hawke's Bay can expect between 5mm and 15mm of rain over the weekend.

"The ranges can expect up to 30mm," she said.

"As the low pulls away, Hawke's Bay will be hit with southwesterlies, and a few showers."

Temperatures in Hastings and Napier for the next three days are expected to hover in the mid to late teens ranging from 16C to 18C and overnight lows varying between 6C and 8C.