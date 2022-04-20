It was a foggy morning in Hastings on Tuesday, but generally the weather's fine. Photo / Paul Taylor

The rains of February and March may seem like a distant memory for the less afflicted as Hawke's Bay zeroes in on a rare but fine second autumn holiday weekend in a row.

Following last weekend's Easter break, the coming weekend is extended to three days with Anzac Day on Monday.

While Easter and Anzac Day regularly fall in close proximity, it will be the first time they have afforded back-to-back long holiday-weekends since 2014.

As it happens both also fall within the school holidays, with the first week notable for what MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says are above average mid-April temperatures this week.

Expect daytime highs of 23-24C and night-time lows of 16-18C for two nights before a change to southwesterlies on Friday and the dropping of night-time temperatures to a low about 8C.

"That's the one people are going to notice," he said.

"People are going to be throwing off the blankets for a couple of nights, and then putting them back on the next."

In its regional forecast, national weather agency MetService is predicting fine and sunny weather for most of the school holidays through to the end of next week.

Some winds are expected throughout with rain or showers for Friday and Monday, but Corrigan says at this point it did not appear there would be any adverse conditions in the region around the dawn parades kicking-off Anzac Day about 5am on Monday.

After overnight Tuesday-Wednesday temperatures dropped no lower than 13C, Hastings awoke to a foggy morning but temperatures in the twin-cities had reached 20C by 10am and an unofficial peak of 22.6C in Hastings soon after midday.

The twin weekend, school holidays are a combined bonus for operations such as Kennedy Park Resort, the Napier City Council-owned holiday park with a history dating back 85 years.

Complex manager Hayden Henderson said on Wednesday afternoon: "Many people are enjoying an extended break, as we speak.

"Fortunately over the Easter break, Kennedy Park was at full capacity with many holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine and our facilities.

"Post-Easter, we have seen occupancy drop off slightly, which is not surprising."

However, occupancy will build back up this weekend.

''It's encouraging to see families holidaying again and enjoying what Napier has to offer," Henderson said.