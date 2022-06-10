A tree down across Puketitiri Rd in Puketapu on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Windy weather has wreaked havoc near Napier causing two trees to fall down and block roads.

A wind watch has also been put in place by MetService until Saturday evening in parts of Hawke's Bay.

A tree fell across State Highway 5 near Te Haroto on Friday about 8am blocking one lane, followed by another tree coming down across Puketitiri Rd (near Seafield Rd) in Puketapu about 10.30am.

Traffic was disrupted in both instances as crews worked to clear the roads.

No injuries were reported.

A wind watch has also been put in place for the Tararua District as well as the ranges near Hawke's Bay, including parts of SH5, from Friday morning through to Saturday evening.

"Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, though winds should ease for a time from late Friday afternoon until around Friday midnight," the alert read.

Strong northwesterlies are forecast to continue throughout the weekend, which will have an impact on sports-goers. Motorists are also reminded to take extra caution on the roads.

However, no rain is forecast this weekend in Hawke's Bay.