A person was rescued and taken to hospital in a critical condition after difficulties in the water at Haumoana Beach on Sunday evening. Photo / NZME

A person rescued from the water near Haumoana on Sunday evening has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Haumoana Beach about 8pm.

The spokesperson said one person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

