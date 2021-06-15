Hawke's Bay Water Conservation Order hearing to resume this week

A Environment Court hearing in Havelock North relating to the Ngaruroro and Clive Rivers, will resume this week. Photo / NZME

A Environment Court hearing in Havelock North relating to the Ngaruroro and Clive Rivers, will resume this week after being paused due to Covid-19 alert level changes earlier this year.

The Environment Court is sitting in Havelock North this week to hear the appeals to the recommendations made by the Special Tribunal for a Water Conservation Order on the Ngaruroro and Clive Rivers.

It follows from an earlier hearing March this year which was paused due to Covid-19 alert level changes.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is appealing a Special Tribunal report released in August 2019 recommending a Water Conservation Order is granted for the Upper Ngaruroro, from the source in the Kaimanawa Ranges to the Whanawhana cableway.

The purpose of a water conservation order is to recognise and sustain the outstanding amenity or intrinsic values of waters.

While HBRC supported the Special Tribunal's recommendation that the application for a Water Conservation Order for the lower part of the Ngaruroro River be declined, its appeal relates to technical errors and unintended consequences of specific terms within the recommendation, such as the definition of damming.

Forest and Bird and Whitewater Rafting NZ are appealing both recommendations.

The hearing is being held in Havelock North and is expected to finish this week.

Once the Environment Court has finished its inquiry, it will report to the Minister and recommend whether or not an Order should be made.