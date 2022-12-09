Volunteers from across Hawke's Bay came together at Craggy Range winery to pack over 4000 Santa Sacks for A Children’s Christmas foundation. Photo / Supplied

Volunteers including firefighters, police and local businesses came together on Thursday at Craggy Range winery to pack over 4000 Santa Sacks for A Children’s Christmas foundation.

Now in its fifth year, through generous support by many, the initiative has donated over 20,000 gift parcels within the community since its inception in 2018.

Craggy Range director Mary-Jeanne Hutchinson was able to attend the event for the first time.

“As a business with such long-term commitments, giving back to the communities where we farm is at the core for our family. I’m humbled by the support for A Children’s Christmas, and I was delighted to make it across to pitch in alongside our incredible volunteers this year.”

A Children’s Christmas was launched in response to rising concern for child welfare in Hawke’s Bay, where an estimated 23 per cent of children live below the poverty line, many experiencing extreme hardship. The foundation makes a difference in the lives of children in our community who experience difficulty and might not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas.

The Santa Sacks not only bring joy to kids on Christmas day, but they’ve also helped families get outdoors, ease the transition back to school, keep warm in winter and stay water-safe in summer.

“Kids love working with their hands, so this year we look to building futures, collaborating with our partners to bring fun, quality gifts based around sports, reading, cooking, growing and construction to the children of Hawke’s Bay and the Wairarapa.

“A considerable part of this initiative wouldn’t be possible without the support and co-ordination of the many contributors, volunteers and charities operating across Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, to which we owe many thanks for their incredibly hard work.”