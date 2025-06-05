However, the two wins were enough to get them into the preliminary quarter-finals, where they took on Manawatū and won 92-58, carrying on into the next round where they took on Counties Manukau, who came out strong early.
“They were a bunch of big lads – they looked like they should’ve been on a rugby field, but our boys weathered the storm,” Henare said about the 80-66 win.
Then the team found themselves up against North Shore, one of the biggest basketball programmes in the country, with a place in the final on the line.