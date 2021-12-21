Hawke's Bay U15 boys win prestigious volleyball title

The champion side from Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay's top young volleyball players have brought home a prestigious title after winning an inter-provincial tournament in Tauranga.

Two boys' teams and one girls' team represented Hawke's Bay at the U15 Inter-Provincial Volleyball Championships, which wrapped up today.

Hawke's Bay Black won the overall boys' title after beating Bay of Plenty Blue in the final 2-1 (15-25, 25-18, 15-13).

There were eight boys' teams and eight girls' teams at the event from Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Auckland.

The winning boys' team included Bjorn Kerekere (captain), Darrius Ngaroto-Pauling, Divaan Dahiya, Jack Medina, Alron Rajal, Netana Samia, Dillon McKenzie, Daniel Smith.