A truck rolled on State Highway 2 north of Napier on Tuesday morning.





Emergency services are responding after a truck rolled on State Highway 2 north of Napier on Tuesday morning.

Police, fire and St John and a rescue helicopter were being called to the highway near Putorino, Waikare Rd, about 8.10am.

They had yet to arrive at the scene to assess if there were any injuries or if there were likely to be road closures.