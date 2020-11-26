Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay tourism spending ahead of national average, despite overall decrease

4 minutes to read

Despite an anticipated drop in tourism spending in Hawke's Bay, the region remains ahead of the national average. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

Despite an anticipated drop in tourism spending in Hawke's Bay the region remains significantly ahead of the national average.

According to Infometrics' Quarterly Economic Monitor (September 2020), Hawke's Bay's regional economy has begun to recover

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.