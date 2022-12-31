Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Today letters: Parents vent frustration at amp ban in Napier CBD

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Today profiled Grace Haliburton this week, who was told she couldn't use an amplifier while busking in the Napier CBD. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Today profiled Grace Haliburton this week, who was told she couldn't use an amplifier while busking in the Napier CBD. Photo / Paul Taylor

Amp ban ‘totally unjust’

I am writing to you in response to your recent article regarding busking and amplification in the Napier CBD, as we have had a similar experience with Napier Assist staff that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today