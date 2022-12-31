Hawke’s Bay Today letters: Parents vent frustration at amp ban in Napier CBD

Hawke's Bay Today profiled Grace Haliburton this week, who was told she couldn't use an amplifier while busking in the Napier CBD. Photo / Paul Taylor

Amp ban ‘totally unjust’

I am writing to you in response to your recent article regarding busking and amplification in the Napier CBD, as we have had a similar experience with Napier Assist staff that we would like to share with you. Our 9-year-old daughter and her two older brothers play the Ukulele and Cajon, and have been busking with a busking permit in the Napier CBD for several years. As you can imagine, a 9-year-old’s voice doesn’t project well in the street, so she has always used a small vocal amplifier so people can hear the vocals. Their performances are always really well received by the public, and they often get a crowd of people watching and supporting them while they play. Recently while out busking, they were approached by Napier Assist staff, and were told that they have to turn off their vocal amplifier, as this is against the rules of the busking permit. This is very disappointing for them, as without vocal amplification their vocals can’t be heard and this pretty much ruins their performance. We feel that the enforcement of this ‘no amplification’ rule in this situation is totally unjust, as this is only a small amp used for vocal enhancement. Shouldn’t the NCC be encouraging youth to participate in this type of activity, enhancing the atmosphere of the CBD and bringing a smile to many people’s faces?

Matt Clark, Napier





Napier CBD amplifier ban ‘archaic’

I too have encountered this issue with NCC. My son busks in a band. They are very popular and bring a really cool vibe to the city centre. Aged 14, 13 and 12. These boys have been busking since they were at primary school. However, he plays a bass guitar which needs an amp to function. The lead singer also uses a microphone which also needs an amp. Modern instruments use amps. There is a guy who busks with a saxophone….guess what? He uses an amp. Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch do not state that amps should not be used. It is an archaic rule that NCC is insisting on enforcing. Ironically when they were asked to play for the cruise ships they were allowed to use their amp. Now I don’t want to get on the wrong side of the council, as I figured I’m the only person with this problem, but I’m delighted that this has been highlighted as I’ve been taking the boys to Hastings instead who are so grateful to have them play and really appreciate them going over there. NCC needs to review its policy if they are to keep up with the times. They refuse to engage in sensible conversations about it. All the shop owners give permission but once you’ve been caught you’re then very wary about where you play and the new street team are quite vigilant compared to the old ones.

Ruth Philips, Napier





The wood from the trees

Why should we in NZ try to be first to get to a carbon-neutral state when we read that this year the world has used a record amount of coal? They obviously don’t care, while we take away good sheep and cattle country for trees which is only making our produce more expensive and more people finding it harder to live healthy.

Tony Harting, Hastings





Well done to the Masons

It was interesting to read (HBT 30/12) of the closure of the Lion Lodge in Ormondville and the proposed sale of its Historic Lodge Building. When I became a Mason 50-plus years ago, rural Hawke’s Bay was richly populated by the Freemasons with their Lodge buildings in many townships. I attended many masonic functions in Takapau, Waipawa, Porangahau, Pukatoi and Woodville. These rural centres were where the Masonic order was once an active participant in the life and wellbeing of the community. All now closed, with Ormondville the latest to be added to the list. Undoubtedly over the past 50 years, times and social conditions have immeasurably changed and probably will continue to do so. To some, masonic principles based on a personal belief in God, combined with an adherence to high standards of morality and behaviour and an enthusiastic commitment to benevolence and charity are not as important as they once were. And I accept that in today’s world gatherings of men only that are held in a formal setting are seen as a bit quaint or old-fashioned. Maybe so, but I believe that history will judge well those Masons who laboured away for years in our remote communities to help bring about a sense of belonging, community and fellowship, and in doing so dispensed much in the way of benevolence to those who in times of difficulty welcomed support provided by the Lodge. For one, I thank the masons of Lion Lodge for their 120-plus years of contribution to the betterment and enrichment of their community. They did well.

Kevin Rose, Havelock North





Give Israeli Govt a chance

The Associated Press’s feature piece titled ‘West Bank expansion top priority’ in Saturday’s paper raised some concerns over the newly formed and latest Israeli government. We should give the Israelis room to prove themselves. It is a fairly elected government representing over 50 per cent of the electorate. Left-leaning liberal detractors who are shouting and screaming against this fairly-elected government should give the same grace they would expect to receive if they had been elected. This incoming government may prove to be the most stable ever – let’s wait and see.

Pastor Nigel Woodley, Flaxmere Christian Fellowship





Too slow

The vast majority of the Taupo to Napier motorway should be 100kph, but NZTA (Waka Kotahi) has against public opposition and common sense, decided most of it should be 80kph. The result is tailgating, frustrating driving with constant braking and unnecessary delays. Time to go back to 100kph, and spend some money improving the road with more passing lanes and fixing the potholes.

Stephen Moore, St Heliers, Auckland





