Hawke's Bay to host new trail walk and run event

The trail will run through Sugarloaf and the hills west of Taradale to the finish line at Church Road Winery. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has been chosen to host one of the seven events in the new Aramex Great Kiwi Walk & Run Series 2021 because of its beautiful scenery.

'Western Vista', the second event of the series, will be held on April 10.

Entrants will follow either a 3.5 or 7 kilometre course over the undulating hills west of Church Road Winery, where the finish line is located.

Series director Lauren Watson, of SMC Events, said she wanted to have a really unique and interesting feel at each event.

"Hawke's Bay is all about its vineyards, its wine, its beautiful scenery," she said.

"It's quite a distinct flavour, so we really wanted to come to Hawke's Bay because it's known for that viticulture."

The concept was developed during last year's Covid lockdown.

"The idea really is that there's no better time than now to get out and explore our own backyard – we've got New Zealand to ourselves," Watson said, adding she hopes and expects many people will travel to Hawke's Bay for the event in addition to local participants.

She said the series is designed to cater for people of all levels of fitness, with the short and long tracks for each event and both walking and running options.

"We want the young, old, fit, people new to events, and families to get involved," Watson said.

Naming sponsors Aramex New Zealand is a nationwide courier business that started in Hawke's Bay.

CEO Scott Jenyns said the company was really excited about supporting the new concept.

"Sponsoring the 2021 Kiwi Walk & Run Series is our way of supporting regional tourism growth and encouraging communities to band together in a healthy and sustainable way," Jenyns said.

Aramex Great Kiwi Walk & Run Series 2021

· Millbrook Resort 'Gully Trail' Queenstown, March 27

· 'Western Vista' Hawke's Bay, April 10

· Generation Homes 'Trek the Forest' Rotorua, April 17

· Generation Homes 'Coastal Classic' Bay of Islands, April 24

· Generation Homes 'Trail the River' Hamilton, May 8

· Generation Homes 'East Coaster' Auckland, May 15

· Tauranga Trails, May 221