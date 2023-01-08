Hawke’s Bay to be whipped by another week of rain

Thomas McArdle of Taradale, skating through rain on Marine Parade, Napier, on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

A low-pressure system moving in from subtropical regions will likely lead to further rain and winds for Hawke’s Bay throughout the coming week.

MetSerivce issued a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay for 15 hours on Sunday from 9am to midnight, forecasting periods of heavy rain in the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and around the Tararua district.

The warning said rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially south of the Napier-Taupō Road.

MetService said heavy rain was expected to return to the Hawke’s Bay region on Tuesday, and it was likely a warning or watch will be issued.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said conditions looked like they would begin to worsen from Monday with rain across the district, particularly heavy at times in the ranges, and fresh south-easterly winds.

“It is going to be quite a wet week for Hawke’s Bay, with precipitation pretty much every day up to the weekend.”

He said Tuesday would have rain becoming heavier through the afternoon and evening, with easterly winds moving through the region as a low-pressure system from the subtropics moves down New Zealand and reaches Hawke’s Bay.

He said Wednesday would be similar to Tuesday, but would be trending more towards easing showers.

“That being said, the wind is still not letting up, with strong easterlies moving through the region, slowly turning south-westerly late in the evening.”

Wind speeds on Monday are expected to reach about 30km/h mean speeds, while stronger winds are expected to come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Carrington of Taradale battling the elements to enjoy a Sunday walk on Marine Parade, Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said urban centres like Napier and Hastings would likely not receive as much rain as the ranges, but they would still be affected.

He said Napier and Hastings were expected to reach daily temperature highs of 21 - 25C from Monday to Friday.

“Not too bad in terms of temperature; the real kicker is going to be the cloud, rain and wind, but it is still summertime, so the temperature is still going to be comfortably in the 20s.”