It was all action on Saturday when tennis clubs played a fundraising tournament for cyclone relief.

Although the rain tried its best to disrupt play, members of the Hawke’s Bay tennis community weren’t having a bar of it, coming out in force on Saturday to raise money for cyclone relief and the Waipawa Tennis Club.

HB Lawn Tennis and Squash Club hosted the tournament, which included raffles and an auction. Greendale Tennis Club captain Stacey Margerison and fellow club member Ari Nel organised the event. Stacey described the day as a huge success.

Players came out in force on Saturday to raise money for cyclone relief.

“The itinerary for the day was to play some tennis, have some lunch, play some more. The day was about bringing the tennis community together as a whole post cyclone. We had a massive day - the intermittent rain did try to upset things, but we weren’t having it.”

There were 106 players, with almost $14,000 raised so far - “with some still to be counted”.

Games began at 9am, with players paying a $20 entry fee. Donations also came in across the motu from individuals, businesses, auctions, silent auctions and raffles.

“We also received a percentage of the bar profits, with all monies raised being spilt between the Waipawa Tennis Club and The HB Disaster Relief Trust.”

Players weren’t expecting prizes, but with so much support from the community they were able to give a small gift to the winners of each division.

“Ari and I have been overwhelmed with donations and players eager to support this little idea we had. We want to pass on a huge thanks to everyone who made donations, played, or responded to the taps on the shoulders for helpers.”

Waipawa Tennis Club captain Grant Angus says morale is good and they currently have applications in for grants to get the astro courts, which were torn up from the cyclone, replaced. With the grass courts still operating, Grant suggested they may be playing better than ever.

“Fingers crossed they are successful with their grant applications and together with the amazing support they have received from other clubs and individuals from across the country, they are hoping to be back fully operational next summer,” Stacey says.

Sponsors - Rinnai, Excel, Carpet Court, one.nz, Thump Sports online pro-shop, Church Rd, Craggy Range, Mons Royale, Tennis Auckland, Werder Rackets, NOW., Porky’s Butchery, Drop Shot, New World, Bruce Taylor, Cameron Norrie (world no. 14), Bronwyn Garcia, Beauty by Ella, Speights Ale House, Helen Jones, Jac Wardrope, Mel Parnell (on behalf of Netball NZ), Simon Winter, Hawke’s Bay Lawn Tennis & Squash Club and TR Acupuncture and Massage Therapy.