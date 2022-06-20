Waikato University student, former Taradale High School pupil, and New Zealand Under 23 canoe slalom representative Jaimee Wilson. Photo / Supplied

Two Hawke's Bay high school students have had their first big taste of racing on a high-class European whitewater canoe slalom course in a growth spurt for the sport as the World opens up to more international sport post-Covid-19.

Both 18, Grace Dooney, a Taradale High School pupil, and Eva Ronberg, of Napier Girls High School, were along with 21-year-old former Taradale High pupil Jaimee Wilson members of a 17-strong New Zealand contingent at the European Canoe Association (ECA) Junior Cup in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, at the weekend (ending early today New Zealand time).

Hawke's Bay athletes Eva Ronberg (left) and Grace Dooney before leaving Napier for their first European canoe slalom racing, held in Slovenia at the week3end. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wilson and Dooney are now heading for the Junior Under-23 World Championships in Ivrea, Italy, on July 5-10, while Ronberg heads home next week.

From backgrounds initially with canoe polo, Dooney and Ronberg each first competed at the intermediate schools AIMS Games, staged in Tauranga each year and first held in 2004 and now involving more than 20 sports.

Dooney has a particular family background in the sport, dad Phil Dooney having been a member of a New Zealand which claimed a historic World downriver title in Bala, Wales, in 1995.

Hawke's Bay New Zealand junior canoe representative Grace Dooney. Photo / Supplied

He said the two were excited about the environment of white water training all the time, being in a national team, and the conditions in Slovenia, where temperatures reached 34C.

The teens also have a background in hockey and other sports, but their careers started to take new courses in 2019 when both were named in the national development squad targeting the championships in 2021.

But like most other sporting hopefuls they have had to train on in continued hope through the postponements, cancellations and lost training and competition opportunities of the pandemic era.

With a hasty fundraising schedule complete, with support from Pink Lady Apples and Torpedo 7, they flew out on June 10, with Eva's mum, Rachael, also travelling. The young athletes are looking forward as much to the racing as the opportunity to train with the Czech team, some of whom have trained in New Zealand.

Canoe slalom had its first New Zealand national championships more than 50 years ago. With a growth in interest in the sport, Dooney and Ronberg also help coach and mentor younger athletes.

The focus in Slovenia was clearly the experience, but the pair's long-term sights are set on the Olympics, possibly Paris in 2024 and definitely Los Angeles in 2028.

Canoe slalom isn't at the Commonwealth Games, for which the New Zealand team will be confirmed by the end of the month.