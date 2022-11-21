John Verry, of Napier, and teenager Leila Burder, at the jetsprinting near Crownthorpe on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A new class of jetsprint racing established to introduce new crew to the sport was an immediate hit for a Hawke’s Bay teenager as she figured in its first win on Saturday at the Hastings Jetsprint Track alongside the Ngaruroro River near Crownthorpe.

Iona College pupil Leila Burder, 16, was navigator for Napier racer and reigning Group B champion John Verry as they won the LS class event on the first day of the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint season.

Fellow 16-year-old and rookie driver Dylan Edhouse, of Owhango, had his mum Debbie in the navigator’s seat and finished second.

New Zealand Jetsprint Association President Julia Murray said everything ran smoothly for the day.

“Having had a full season away from racing we were expecting there to be a few issues as everyone settled back into racing mode,” she said.

“But we were pleasantly surprised with how well the day went, the racers were on their ‘A Game,’ laying down some great times very early on in the day, setting the rest of the day up for some exciting competition.”

In the big boys’ toys MouthFRESH Superboats class defending champions and pre-round favourites Sam Newdick and navigator Shama Putaranui, of Hamilton, demonstrated why they are such a strong pairing. Their 1000hp PSP Racing boat held out against the hard-charging Wired superboat of Tauranga’s Aaron Hansen and Julie-Anne Shanks.

In the Sprintec Boats Group A class Hamilton’s Ollie Silverton and navigator Jess Sit battled with defending champions and North Canterbury couple Simon and Sarah Gibbon, with Silverton’s PSP Racing 2NZ boat claiming the honours for the day, the South Islanders’ exit with engine trouble opening a gap for Ross Travers and daughter and navigator Amanda Kittow, of Whanganui, to claim second place to move into the runner-up spot.

Fierce rivalry continued in the MTW Group B between two Carterton-based teams, with a win to Bryce and Kylie Baron.

“It was a great day of racing, on an amazing track, and good tight competition,” Bryce Baron said. “The track was elite and on point, with a fast rotation.”

Further rounds are at Featherston (December 4), Whanganui (December 27), Meremere (February 18), Waitara (March 4) and Wanaka (April 8).