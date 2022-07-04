Hawke's Bay students jump into Girls with Hi-Vis project

From testing water quality to operating an excavator to seeing the inner workings of a wind turbine, New Zealand's female secondary students have had a taste of careers in the infrastructure sector.
"Girls with Hi-Vis®" (GWHV) has seen events held nationwide throughout June to offer young women the opportunity to visit infrastructure companies in their region with their school, to try first-hand some of the skills the sector requires and to hear from other women already succeeding in the industry.
The ultimate goal of GWHV® is to attract more women into trade and technical roles in infrastructure industries of civil, energy, telco and water, where skills shortages are critical, and where women are under-represented in the workforce.
The Hawke's Bay event was held at Fletcher Construction/Higgins in Awatoto on June 17.