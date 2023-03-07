Hawke’s Bay stopbanks will take time to fully repair but emergency works complete - council

The Ngaruroro River in Hawke's Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dawson Bliss

Emergency work to reduce the risk from breached stopbanks has been completed by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The council says it is moving to longer-lasting repairs costing tens of millions of dollars.

Cyclone Gabrielle breached stopbanks in 30 places, most on the Tūtaekurī and Ngaruroro Rivers between Napier and Hastings, and including five on the Waipawa River.

This amounted to 5km of damage out of 248km of stopbank.

It was “major damage” that “will take time to fully repair”, the council said.

Stopbanks at Maraenui golf course, Allen Rd and Taradale have been repaired already - with tidy-up work carrying on - but 20 sites still need fixing.

Another 13 were being worked on and would be completed over the next few months.

“Our insurance and Civil Defence payments will reimburse some costs, but we are also working with central government on what additional support we will need to cover the shortfall,” said regional council group manager of asset management, Chris Dolley.

The initial emergency work was to “protect communities from the weekly forecast rainfall we had been receiving”, manager of regional projects Jon Kingsford said.

“All temporary works have been put in place.”

The Tūtaekurī stopbanks were built after the 1936 earthquake, and the Ngaruroro banks in 1960.

They have been upgraded since, the council said.

“We have started a full analysis of the event and the flood protection network including stopbanks, pumping stations, river-edge tree protection and more,” it added.

After Cyclone Gabrielle, the Tūtaekurī River partly went back to its old path.

The stopbanks did not burst, the council said.

“Stopbanks were overtopped, through-erosion occurs when this happens - a number of breaches developed where the stopbank was washed away. In some locations, structures like bridges and built-up material on the bridges has led to overtopping.”

- RNZ